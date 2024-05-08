Home
Texans in Congress stay silent on Cuellar indictment, unlike with Santos and Menendez before him
" Texans in Congress stay silent on Cuellar indictment, unlike with Santos and Menendez before him " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a...
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Houston, arrest two students
" Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment at University...
Man accused in McAllen Masonic Lodge murder found competent to stand trial
Medical experts have found the man accused in...
Wednesday, May 8, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 6, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Raider duo signs for Missouri Valley College baseball
PHARR, Texas -- PSJA North baseball players Leroy Palacios and Mario Sauceda signed their national letter of intent to join Missouri Valley College. A pair...
St. Joseph's Academy Alondra Loya signs to UIW Track & Field
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- St. Joseph's Academy Alondra Loya...
Amari Cooper visits McAllen to promote Chess
MCALLEN, Texas -- Five-time NFL Pro Bowl Wide...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Hallan tres cuerpos en estado de descomposición dentro de un apartamento de Brownsville
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville está investigando el hallazgo de tres cuerpos dentro de un apartamento que se encontraban en "alto estado de descomposición". ...
La Entrevista: Programa social otorga viviendas a precios económicos
Marcela Sáenz, directora de Marketing, Comunicación y Relaciones...
Investigan accidente laboral en un molino ubicado en Lyford
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Willacy está...
