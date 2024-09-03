Home
News
7 people killed in Mississippi bus crash were all from Mexico, highway patrol says
Originally Published: 31 AUG 24 10:39 ET Updated: 02 SEP 24 13:00 ET By Amanda Musa and Rafael Romo, CNN (CNN) — Seven...
City of Harlingen welcomes Lucha Libre to Fiesta de Pinatas
Harlingen is getting ready for a big fiesta...
Reward up to $15K now offered after 90-year-old Navy vet killed in carjacking incident
Originally Published: 03 SEP 24 14:11 ET ...
Weather
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Sept. 2, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 95°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, September 1, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with highs approaching triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 1
5 Star Plays is a new series on Channel 5 News highlighting the best football plays during Valley high school football. Catch it every Sunday...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Aug. 30, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, September 1, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m. ...
Pump Patrol: Aug. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Noticias RGV
'The Room Next Door' recibe la ovación más larga en un festival de cine
"The Room Next Door" recibió la ovación más larga del festival de cine de Venecia hasta ahora. Es la primera película en inglés del director...
Evento de conexiones empresariales en McAllen
María Antonia Chapa, representante de la Cámara de...
Feria de recursos de salud en McAllen
Cynthia Flores, representante de 'Nextep Insurance Services', y...
