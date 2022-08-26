Home
Harlingen police investigating alleged home invasion
A male suspect is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department. Police are actively investigating the area of...
Federal judge strikes down Texas handgun age restriction
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has struck...
Consumer Reports: Headphones for a safe outdoor workout
If you listen to music while you exercise...
Weather
Aug. 26, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 25, 2022: Stray showers with temperatures in the upper 90s
Aug. 24, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the upper 90s
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: St. Joseph Bloodhounds
BROWNSVILLE - The St. Joseph Academy Bloodhounds are gearing up for the 2022 season ready to get back in the playoffs under head coach Tino Villareal....
First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 25, 2022
For live score updates, follow KRGVSports on Twitter....
Two-a-day tour: Brownsville Porter
The Brownsville Cowboys are coming off a tough...
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Policía de Harlingen investiga una invasión de propiedad privada
La policía de Harlingen está investigando una invasión de propiedad privada en el área del bloque 2800 al Norte de 7th St. Ninguna lesión o...
Al gobierno le costará $24 mil millones al año por la cancelación de deudas estudiantiles
Se publicaron más detalles sobre el plan de...
Dan última despedida ha soldado caído
El día de hoy se realizaron los servicios...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
