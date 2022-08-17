Home
News
Nonprofit organization helping Valley kids struggling with visual impairments
Visually impaired children in the Valley are getting a life changing device for free thanks to a local non-profit organization. Sight Savers America is a...
Two of the three suspects arraigned after shots fired at Porter ECHS parking lot
Two of the three suspects from Tuesday's shooting...
Future of water supply impacting harvesting for farmers in the RGV
The water levels at falcon lake are very...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Aug. 17, 2022: 40% low rain chances upper 90's
Aug. 16, 2022: 10% to 20% chance of rain, temperatures back to the 90's
Aug. 15, 2022: Flood watch in effect for entire RGV until 7 p.m. Monday
A flood watch is in effect for the...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
PSJA Southwest Javelinas football preview
PHARR, Texas -- After PSJA Southwest made the playoffs in 2020 for the first time in school history, they struggled the year after going 1-9. ...
Port Isabel Tarpons football preview
PORT ISABEL, Texas -- Port Isabel went from...
Two-a-Day Tour: Sharyland Pioneer
MISSION -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks were on the...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Sospechosos de incidente en la preparatoria Porter enfrentan cargos
Los sospechosos relacionados con un incidente la mañana del martes en la escuela preparatoria Porter que obligó a un oficial de policía del distrito a abrir...
Segundo día de juicio contra exalcalde de Edinburg Richard Molina
El día de hoy continua el juicio por...
Agua se dirige a la presa Falcón desde el arroyo dolores cerca del condado Zapata
El servicio meteorológico nacional de Brownsville compartió estas...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
