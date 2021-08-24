Home
Texas extends pandemic benefits for families whose kids have lost access to free or reduced-price meals
" Texas extends pandemic benefits for families whose kids have lost access to free or reduced-price meals " was first published by The Texas Tribune,...
Tree planting ceremony held for fallen Mission police officer
Mission Police honored one of their own with...
U.S. hands over former Tijuana Cartel leader to Mexico
Former Tijuana Cartel leader Eduardo Arellano Felix was...
Weather
Aug. 24, 2021: Stray showers, highs in upper 90s
Aug. 23, 2021: Sunny and breezy with highs in mid-90s
Aug. 22, 2021: Mostly sunny, highs in the 90s
{11:00AM} It's going to be hot and...
Sports
Brownsville Wins Pony World Series Championship
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX owned a four run and three run lead at multiple points of the 2021 DICK’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series...
Brownsville Pony Squad Advances To Pony World Series Title Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX stormed past Johnstown,...
Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Médico de McAllen explica la terapia monoclonal
Si usted dio positivo al COVID-19 podría beneficiarse de un tratamiento médico que ayuda a pacientes a recuperarse más rápido. Issmar Ventura nos dice de...
Demócratas trabajan para detener proyecto de ley de reforma electoral
La reforma electoral está en la vía rápida...
Hasta por tres meses en asistencia gratuita de guardería
El estado de Texas ofrece asistencia gratuita para...
