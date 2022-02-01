Home
Police arrest suspect in January hit and run crash
A 56-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a January hit-and-run in Brownsville. Robert Alejandro Sanchez turned himself in to police and...
Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 801 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths...
Texas leaders warn of “treacherous” driving conditions and possible local power outages as freezing weather approaches
" Texas leaders warn of “treacherous” driving...
Weather
Feb. 1, 2022: Dense fog advisory in the morning, temperatures in mid-70s by afternoon
Jan. 31, 2022: Morning showers, temperatures in the mid-70s
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022: Beautiful day with temperatures in the 60s
Sports
Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady walked away from the NFL on his own terms, still at the top of his game. Brady, the most...
Rio Hondo Defeats La Feria on Monday Night
Rio Hondo defeated La Feria on Monday 63-40....
UTRGV WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS ROAD GAME AT NEW MEXICO STATE
LAS CRUCES, N.M – In their third road...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
El condado de Cameron reporta 4 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 801 casos positivos
El condado de Cameron informó el martes cuatro muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 801 casos positivos de COVID-19. Las muertes reportadas elevan el número...
Policía de Brownsville arresta a hombre relacionado con accidente de atropello y fuga en enero
Un hombre de 56 años fue detenido el...
Plantas eléctricas se preparan ante frías temperaturas en Texas
A partir del jueves se espera que bajen...
