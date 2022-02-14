Home
News
Early voting underway for McAllen District 4 runoff election
Early voting for a special runoff election in McAllen is underway. The race is for the city of McAllen’s District 4. The two...
Heart of the Valley: The positive impact of plant-based eating
A recent study shows more plant based food...
Hidalgo County 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 714 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Feb. 14, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022: Cold front to drop temperatures throughout the day
Feb. 11, 2022: Showers possible, temperatures reaching 70s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Valley Will Send 44 Student Athletes to State Wrestling Tourney
AUSTIN - The Rio Grande Valley continued to shine on the wrestling mat over the weekend. After Saturday's matches, the Valley will send a combined 44...
Two Harlingen High Swimmers Heading to State
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- The Swimming and Diving State...
Lady Warriors on the rise
MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors went...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Condado Hidalgo reporta 12 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus y 714 nuevos casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo reportó el lunes 12 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 714 casos positivos de COVID-19, según un informe del Departamento de Salud y...
Florería de McAllen afectada por problemas en la cadena de suministro
Los problemas de la cadena de suministro están...
Advertencia por filtración de información personal y de créditos
Una advertencia de la Comisión Federal de Comercio...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Radar
7 Days