Edinburg woman sent to prison for human smuggling while on bond
A 23-year-old Edinburg woman was sentenced to federal prison for multiple conspiracies of transporting illegal aliens, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick. U.S. District Judge...
Wanted man surrenders to Palmhurst Police Department
A man wanted by the Palmhurst Police Department...
Cameron County beaches reopen
Cameron County beaches and parks reopened Tuesday with...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
Pioneer Baseball 'Goes Gold'
PIONEER - During the month of September the nation 'goes gold' for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. One of our valley teams joining the fight to...
Brownsville's Omar Juarez Preps For Next Fight Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Brownsville native Omar " El...
RGVFC Toros to Welcome Back Fans
EDINBURG - RGV FC will finally welcome back...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Somos Noticias
Condado Willacy anuncia 8 casos más de coronavirus, un total de 1,145
El condado Willacy confirmó el martes ocho casos positivos adicionales de coronavirus. Cuatro hombres y cuatro mujeres dieron positivo al virus, de acuerdo a un...
México: Cadáveres hallados en pozo son de 2 estadounidenses
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Los cadáveres hallados...
California: Más rescates aéreos por los incendios forestales
Por MARCIO JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ y CHRISTOPHER WEBER ...
