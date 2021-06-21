Home
Nebraska sending state troopers to help at the Texas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later this month to help patrol the nation's...
Eva Guzman, former Texas Supreme Court justice, officially starts campaign for attorney general
" Eva Guzman, former Texas Supreme Court...
Pharr police searching for vehicles, persons of interest in deadly home invasion investigation
Pharr police are asking for the public's help...
June 21, 2021: Excessive heat warning for Starr, southern Hidalgo counties
An excessive heat warning is in effect for Starr and southern Hidalgo counties on Monday. The heat index could be around 110 to 122 degrees...
June 19, 2021: Hot and humid with stray shower possible
June 18, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
Sports
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020
MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame finally was able to induct their class of 2020 on Saturday at the Mission Event Center...
Harlingen and Harlingen South Join Field of RGV Teams to 7-on-7 State Tourney
WESLACO - On Saturday Harlingen and Harlingen South...
Toros and San Antonio Finish to a 1-1 Draw on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Saturday, June 19, 2021) –...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Supuesto disparo accidental dentro de un bar, lleva a un hombre a ser encarcelado
Un supuesto disparo accidental llevó a un hombre a quedar tras las rejas, los hechos habrían ocurrido dentro del negocio "Tipsy Monkey "de Weslaco, un conocido...
AMLO anuncia investigación a fondo tras la jornada sangrienta que se vivió en Reynosa, Tamaulipas frontera con Texas
CIUDAD DE MEXICO (AP) - Las autoridades mexicanas...
México: el miedo invade a Reynosa tras muerte de 19 personas
El miedo invadió a la ciudad fronteriza de...
