Boy battling cancer becomes honorary sheriff deputy
Meet the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office's newest deputy, Adan Alejandro Farías. Adan was pinned with an honorary deputy badge by Sheriff Eddie Guerra on Friday. ...
Brownsville ISD launches new recycling efforts
Students, staff, and administrators at Brownsville ISD gathered...
AP source: US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will buy 500...
Weather
June 9, 2021: Sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-90s
June 8, 2021: Heat advisory in Starr County Tuesday afternoon, highs in 90s for RGV
Today won't be quite as windy, but temperatures...
June 7, 2021: Wind advisories for Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 p.m.
A wind advisory is in effect for Cameron...
Sports
Three Valley Teams Qualify for State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday
MISSION - This weekend three Rio Grande Valley clubs punched their ticket to the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station in late June. Mission Veterans...
Toros Score Four 2nd Half Goals In Comeback Win Over Miami
MIAMI - Rio Grande Valley FC (4-1-1) capped...
Los Fresnos Falls in Regional Final Despite Sixth Inning Rally; Historic Season Ends
CORPUS CHRISTI - The historic season for the...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
México anuncia visita de Mayorkas la próxima semana
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - El canciller mexicano Marcelo Ebrard anunció el miércoles la visita la próxima semana del secretario de Seguridad Nacional estadounidense, Alejandro Mayorkas,...
Una base de la Fuerza Area de San Antonio fue cerrada tras informes de un tirador
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Una base de la...
Como un hecho criminal oficiales de policía de Brownsville investigan el hallazgo de un cuerpo
En Brownsville las autoridades investigan la muerte de...
