DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to visit Donna migrant facility on Friday
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will travel to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday to see the conditions at the Donna migrant facility. ...
FBI investigating “alleged threat” at Harlingen social security office
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are...
McAllen native making it big in Hollywood
A new movie out this weekend stars an...
May 6, 2021 Weather Forecast: Not too humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s
May 5, 2021: High temperatures in the 80s with spotty showers
May 4, 2021: Highs in the low 90s with slight chance for showers
Johnson Returning to UTRGV Basketball
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Tuesday that 6-4, 195-pound guard Quinton...
Toros Hope for 2-0 Start Against San Diego Thursday
EDINBURG - The Toros were back on the...
Cowboys decline Vander Esch option, creating intrigue at LB
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys declined...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Educación para bomberos en el Valle del Río Grande
El equipo de entrenamiento para el programa de educación de los bomberos que imparte South Texas College viene acompañado de experiencia y la sabiduría práctica para...
El Senado de Texas aprobó seis proyectos de ley que restringen el acceso al aborto
Algunos defensores de los derechos de las mujeres...
Oposición a que retiren de los departamentos de policía una valiosa ayuda federal
Diversos departamentos policiacos reciben la asistencia del gobierno...
