Home
News
Brownsville police seeking three males in connection with broken window at Brownsville Children's Museum
Brownsville police are searching for three persons of interest in connection with a broken window at the Brownsville Children's Museum. Police say surveillance video captured...
Hidalgo County surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths...
Trio works to improve horse living conditions in Rio Grande Valley
It's an ongoing issue in the Valley that...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
May 9, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 90s
May 8, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 90s
It'll be another hot one. A Heat...
May 5, 2022: Breezy, temperatures in the 90s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Celebrating valley sports moms on Mother's Day
Rio Grande Valley, Texas -- Happy Mother's Day to all the moms who work day-and-night behind the scenes helping valley high school student-athletes be their best....
Multiple valley student-athletes sign for college athletics
Edinburg Vela's PJ Rivera Signs to Atlantis University
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Edinburg Vela standout running back...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida:Cirugía de perdida de peso reduce riesgo de algunas condiciones de salud
Las estadísticas indican que millones de estadounidenses sufren de obesidad y tener demasiada grasa corporal podría conducir a varias condiciones de salud que podrían ser mortales,...
La Entrevista: Contienda electoral en junio 2022 en Tamaulipas
Este lunes en La Entrevista nos acompaña el...
Hombre de Weslaco muere en accidente
La policía estatal está buscando el vehículo sospechoso...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
