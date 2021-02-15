Home
News
Millions without power in Texas as snow storm slams US
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to...
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mission pushed back due to weather
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Tuesday in...
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — After a weeklong bus...
Weather
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with weather conditions that will continue to worsen as the next surge of cold air arrives tonight. ...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Sports
Kaylah Hernandez Scores 1000th Point
PSJA - PSJA's Kaylah Hernandez scored her 1000th point this past December. Still climbing up the stat sheet, she's not done with her goals. ...
5on5 for Friday Feb. 12
MCALLEN - Check out the highlights from the...
Gonzaque Makes It Official, Signs With UTSA
MISSION - Mission Veterans wide receiver AJ Gonzaque...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
Temperaturas gélidas para el Valle y posiblemente nieve
Las temperaturas poco a poco sigue disminuyendo y se esperan cambios importantes durante los próximas horas . Estamos viendo una mezcla invernal para el medio...
Albergue temporal en Santa Rosa, Texas
Ante el arribo de la tormenta invernal al...
Advertencia de tormenta de invierno que entrará en vigencia esta noche
Desafortunadamente, es un día de San Valentín frío...
