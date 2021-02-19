Home
McAllen man arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on child indecency charges
A man accused of inappropriate contact with a minor in McAllen was arrested on Wednesday at the The McAllen–Hidalgo–Reynosa International Bridge. Primitivo Rico Garza, 67,...
Texas students slammed again as storm scrambles already chaotic school year
By Aliyya Swaby | The Texas Tribune...
Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Southern cities slammed by...
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Sports
UTRGV Games Versus Seattle U Cancelled - Will Host Dallas Christian Sunday
EDINBURG - UTRGV athletics announced on Wednesday that their WAC match-ups against Seattle U have been canceled and will not be re-scheduled. Seattle U was unable...
5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Area Round Playoffs - Wednesday
Wednesday, February 17th 6A Area Round Playoff...
Girls Basketball Playoff Games Re-Scheduled Due to Cold Weather Issues
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Several girls basketball playoff...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Paulina Ramirez nueva asistente de UTRGV
Hace cinco años Paulina Ramirez llego al Valle con las ganas de jugar volleyball. Para ese entonces ellas se volvian en el primer equipo de...
25 solicitantes de asilo que esperaban en México liberados en EE. UU.
El gobierno de Estados Unidos liberó el viernes...
En medio de tormenta, precios se disparan en Texas
Habitaciones de hotel a 1.000 dólares la noche....
