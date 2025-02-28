Home
Texas leaders quiet amid the biggest measles outbreak in decades
" Texas leaders quiet amid the biggest measles outbreak in decades " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs...
Trump to sign order Friday designating English as the official language of the US
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an...
Friday, Feb. 28, 2025: Mainly cloudy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weather
Friday, Feb. 28, 2025: Mainly cloudy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edinburg North & Edinburg High head football coaches reassigned
Edinburg Bobcats head coach Rene Guzman and Edinburg North head coach Damian Gonzalez are being reassigned, according to Edinburg CISD. The moves simultaneously open up...
Raymondville's Matthew Jimenez signs with Texas Lutheran
Raymondville track & field star Matthew Jimenez committed...
Weslaco & Edinburg baseball pick up wins on Day 1 of Mid Valley Classic
Highlights from Day 1 of the Mid Valley...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Ginger, the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Obtenga su licencia de manejo con clases personalizadas
Benavides Driving School es una escuela de manejo está autorizada por el DPS para administrar el examen de manejo y habilidades en la vía pública para...
Trump firmará decreto el viernes declarando el inglés como idioma oficial de EEUU
WASHINGTON (AP) — Se espera que el presidente...
Nueva propuesta vanguardista para tomar café
Leticia López y Rolando Fierro, propietarios de Miu...
Radar
7 Days