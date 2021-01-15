Home
Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 245 new cases
Cameron County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 245 new cases. Three people over the age of 30 from Brownsville, a man in his...
Willacy County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Friday reported that 17 people...
Mexico president accuses DEA of fabricating general's case
MEXICO CITY (AP) - One day after Mexico's...
Hechos Valle
El condado Willacy informa sobre 17 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Willacy informó el viernes que 17 personas habían dado positivo por COVID-19. El condado no dio a conocer información sobre el sexo o...
México dice que Estados Unidos `` inventó acusaciones" de narcotráfico contra el exministro de Defensa de su país
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - El presidente de...
Cancelan el evento “Charro Days” en Brownsville
La pandemia por el Covid -19 también está...
