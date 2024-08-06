Home
SpaceX's next launch at Boca Chica site may set off sonic boom
SpaceX announced they will be attempting a booster recovery at the Boca Chica launch site during their next test launch. In previous launches, SpaceX boosters...
Donna City Council votes to hold elections for city commissioner seats next year
Elections for a couple Donna city commissioner seats...
Data shows Rio Grande water shortage is not just due to Mexico’s lack of water deliveries
" Data shows Rio Grande water shortage is...
Weather
Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, August 5, 2024: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, August 4, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Santa Maria
Santa Maria held Midnight Madness for the first time in school history in the wee hours of August 5th. Cougars head coach Israel Gracia wanted...
Two-a-Day Tour: Edcouch-Elsa
Midnight Madness is back for Edcouch-Elsa. The...
Simone Biles captures her seventh Olympic gold medal by winning women's vault for a second time
PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles earned her seventh...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Dash the ferret
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Kamala Harris elige al gobernador de Minnesota, Tim Walz, como compañero de fórmula
WASHINGTON (AP) — La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris eligió al gobernador de Minnesota, Tim Waltz, como su compañero de fórmula, dijeron el martes tres personas familiarizadas con...
Martes 6 de Agosto: Mayormente soleado, temperaturas en los 100s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
'Wedding Fair Events' ofrece eventos especiales para bodas
Maureen Wysoki, productora del programa 'Wedding Fair Events',...
