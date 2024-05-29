Home
Brownsville ISD prepares for graduation ceremonies
If you can, avoid Sam's Memorial Stadium in Brownsville over the next few days. Thousands of people are expected to be there for graduation ceremonies...
K9 officer to serve as therapy dog for McAllen ISD students
Twenty thousand students at McAllen ISD will soon...
Road expansion project in Peñitas receives additional funding
Traffic congestion could ease in Peñitas once a...
Weather
Power outages could linger for days after storms batter Texas again, leaving 1 dead
HOUSTON (AP) — Power outages scattered across storm-weary Texas on Wednesday could linger into the weekend after storms flooded streets in Houston for the second time...
Wednesday, May 29, 2024: Stray thunderstorm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Storms batter Texas again, leaving more than 1 million customers without power
Strong storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail...
Sports
Weslaco Panthers Softball Prepare to head to UIL State Tournament
WESLACO, TEXAS -- The Weslaco Panthers are headed to the UIL State Softball Tournament. Watch the video above for more:
Mustangs prepare for Leander Rouse in the Elite 8
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- The McAllen Memorial Mustangs...
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Weslaco High is back...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Nuevo oficial canino de apoyo emocional se une a McAllen ISD
Un nuevo oficial canino se unió recientemente al departamento de policía de McAllen ISD. Penny es una labradora de dos años que vino de Brasil. Ella...
Arrestan a joven en Brownsville por robo de vehículo y cruce a México
En Brownsville fue arrestado un joven quien tenía...
Aquí Entre Nos: Problemas con "Immaculate" en Streaming
En la gran pantalla llegan nuevos estrenos y...
