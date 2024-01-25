Home
News
Cameron County inmate charged for throwing bodily fluids at detention officer
An inmate at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center has been additionally charged with throwing bodily fluids at a detention officer. Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's...
Ken Paxton could be deposed after Texas judge’s ruling in whistleblower lawsuit
" Ken Paxton could be deposed after Texas...
Rio Hondo ISD bus gets stuck in ditch while taking students to school
A Rio Hondo Independent School District bus was...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024: Late t-showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement earlier this month. The Sabercats head football coach completed seven seasons in the RGV and established a...
UTRGV Father-Daughter combo on the court
Edinburg -- UTRGV Women's Basketball newcomer Kade Hackerott...
Boys Basketball Highlights from 1/23/24
Boys Basketball Highlights from Tuesday night.
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Jan. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Autobús de Rio Hondo ISD queda atascado en una zanja mientras llevaba a los estudiantes a la escuela
Un autobús del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Río Hondo quedó atascado en una zanja el jueves por la mañana mientras transportaba estudiantes a la escuela. ...
La Entrevista: Organización ayuda a mujeres y niños en busca de asilo en el país
Alma Ruth y William McCorkle de Practice Mercy...
Nuevo plan de reembolsos de préstamos estudiantiles
En un anuncio público el 11 de enero,...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
