Community gathers for cleanup event in Edinburg
Community members rolled up their sleeves in an effort to help beautify the city of Edinburg. Members of several different organizations — including the student...
McAllen holds passport fair amid nationwide backlog of applications
Travel season is right around the corner and...
Alamo police searching for missing teen
The Alamo Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Weather
Saturday, April 15, 2023: Hot day with temperatures in the high 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, April 14, 2023: Warm and muggy with temperatures approaching 90
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, April 13, 2023: Partly sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Pirates Shutout Palestine 3-0 to Win 4A Boys Soccer State Championship
GEORGETOWN - The Hidalgo Pirates captured their second 4A Boys Soccer State Championship in program history on Friday with a 3-0 win over the Palestine Wildcats...
Sharyland Soccer Falls to El Paso Bel Air in State Semifinals
GEORGETOWN - The Rattlers of Sharyland High were...
Coffee with Coaches: Edcouch-Elsa's Robert Capello
EDCOUCH-ELSA, TEXAS -- Valley coaching legend Robert...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Pet of the Week - Beastly
Connect
Noticias RGV
Otorgan fondos para viviendas asequibles en Brownsville
18.5 millones de dólares en fondos estatales fueron designados para viviendas asequibles en todo el Valle del Río Grande. Dicho dinero es parte de los...
Autoridades de Tamaulipas emiten alerta por falta de agua
Nuestra región está bajo posibles restricciones con el...
Continúa investigación de mujer desaparecida en Nuevo León
Una familia en la ciudad de Misión sigue...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
