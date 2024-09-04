Home
Texas would need about $81.5 billion a year to end property taxes, officials say
" Texas would need about $81.5 billion a year to end property taxes, officials say " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit,...
Hidalgo County residents sue bus companies following alleged kidnapping
Two Hidalgo County residents are seeking over $1...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 2, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 95°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Vipers release schedule for 2024-25 season
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers officially released the team's schedule for the 2024-25 season. The schedule features 50 games in total, 24 of which are...
UTRGV volleyball off to best start since 2004
It's been a historic start to the season...
Playmakers - Week 1 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Prince Johnson, Donna North: 99-yard kick return TD,...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Student of the Week: Ricardo Elizondo
At just 17-years-old, Ricardo Elizondo, better known as...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 5 de Septiembre: Aguaceros y tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 90s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
Nuevo tratamiento ayuda a bloquear reacciones alérgicas
Si usted o su hijo padecen una alergia...
Gladys Porter Zoo ofrece descuentos especiales para residentes del Valle
A partir de este fin de semana, el...
