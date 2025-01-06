Home
News
No injuries reported in Rio Grande City house fire
Rio Grande City fire crews are responding to a house fire on the city's west side, according to a Monday news release The fire sparked...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Santa Rosa woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash that hospitalized 2-year-old girl
A woman is in custody following a hit-and-run...
Weather
Monday, Jan. 6, 2024: Windy with much cooler temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday: Jan. 5, 2024: Temperatures dropping this week
Conditions will be warm and breezy on Sunday,...
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025: Warmer, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the second day of the Brownsville ISD soccer tournament to kickoff 2025.
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated district foes
GIRLS: Harlingen 43, Brownsville Veterans 41 ...
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
Highlights from the first day of the Brownsville...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 5, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Embajador saliente de EEUU en México percibe "cambios grandes" en la relación diplomática bajo Trump
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El embajador saliente de Estados Unidos en México, Ken Salazar, dijo el lunes que anticipa "cambios grandes" en la relación diplomática...
Niña necesita prótesis tras perder ambas piernas en el tren 'La Bestia'
Una familia de migrantes llegó al país buscando...
Arrestan a una mujer de Santa Rosa en relación con un accidente dejando una niña de 2 años hospitalizada
Una mujer está en custodia después de un...
