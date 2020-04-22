Home
DHS reports decrease in traffic at Valley international crossings
On March 20, the Department of Homeland Security enacted travel restrictions along the U.S.-Mexico border. Since then, there has been a decrease along major international bridges...
State troopers rescue injured dogs from Donna drainage ditch
DONNA - Two dogs are on the road...
Low 2020 Census response rates prompt city leaders in delta area to ramp up efforts
According to the 2010 Census, Edcouch, Elsa and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Stadium Lights Of Hope
DONNA - Stadium lights around the Valley were turned on Wednesday night as a symbol of hope and community strength. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has...
UTRGV Runners Reflect On Breaking Record
EDINBURG - It was a pretty good year...
Rio Grande City Headed to San Antonio
RIO GRANDE CITY - After the UIL realignment,...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Condado Hidalgo confirma cuarta muerte relacionada con el coronavirus, 6 casos más
EDINBURG – El condado Hidalgo anunció una cuarta muerte relacionada con el coronavirus. Funcionarios mencionan que la paciente que falleció era una mujer de Mission...
Portavoz de Workforce Solutions habla sobre oportunidades de empleo
Desde que inició el brote del coronavirus, millones...
Refuerzan las dunas en Isla del Padre Sur antes de temporada de huracanes
Faltan cerca de 40 días para que comience...
