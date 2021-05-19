Home
AEP: Thousands without power in Palmview
Thousands are without power in Palmview after an outage Wednesday morning, according to AEP. Approximately 3,140 Palmview residents are without power. Our...
Older smokers at greater risk of death from COVID-19, researchers find
Researchers at the University of Texas Health in...
May 19, 2021: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire Rio Grande Valley
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for...
May 19, 2021: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire Rio Grande Valley
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all four counties in the Rio Grande Valley. Click HERE for the KRGV Weather Page....
Download the free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app
Download our KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app...
Flash Flood Watch issued for entire Rio Grande Valley until Thursday afternoon
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for...
Sports
Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery
CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa collected another title belt for his trophy case on Saturday night with a 7th round KO victory over...
Toros Improve to 3-0 With 2-1 Victory Over San Antonio FC
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley FC (3-0-0)...
Toros President Ron Patel Resigns
EDINBURG - Toros President Ron Patel no longer...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Perspectivas de la tormenta para este miércoles y jueves
La región nuevamente sufrirá los estragos de la madre naturaleza, aún cuando no se reponen algunas áreas de las inundaciones que dejaron las tormentas del sábado...
Preparaciones ante posibles inundaciones en el condado Cameron
Como se ha venido reportando en las próximas...
Suspenden vacunación en Mercedes
Debido a las posibles inclemencias del tiempo y...

