Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,272 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related death and 2,272 positive cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Saturday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday,...
Renovations underway at Isla Blanca Park
Renovations are coming to the entrance of a...
Harris will travel to Honduras for president's inauguration
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will...
Jan. 18, 2022: Sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching the 80s
Jan. 17, 2022: Cold morning, temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon
Sunday Evening, Jan. 16, 2022: Freeze warning for Willacy County, temperatures in the 40s tonight across the Valley
Edinburg North vs. Edinburg Vela basketball highlights 1-18-2022
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both Edinburg Vela basketball teams had landslide victories against rivals Edinburg North in a District 31-6A matchup. Click on the video above...
PSJA vs. Valley View boys soccer highlights 1-18-2022
HIDALGO, Texas -- Valley View Tigers defeat the...
Vaquero drafted to MLS
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Forward Reshuan Walkes became...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
La Ley de Perros Seguros al Aire Libre ya vigor el
La Ley de perros seguros al aire libre entra en vigor el martes. Según la nueva ley, los dueños de perros ya no pueden usar...
Nuevo sitio de pruebas COVID-19 en Edinburg
Por el incremento de hospitalizaciones por COVID-19 en...
Niña de 12 años de Weslaco desaparecida durante más de un mes
El Centro Nacional para Niños Desaparecidos y Explotados...
