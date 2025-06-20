Home
Organ donor registration drive in honor of Dave Brown set for Friday
It takes just one signature to save up to eight lives by becoming a registered organ donor. Channel 5 News will be holding an organ...
Edinburg doctor honors wife's wishes to have her organs donated
An Edinburg doctor said he is still coming...
Petition launched to reinstate PSJA ISD swimming club
A student with the PSJA Independent School District...
Weather
Erick makes landfall in southern Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane
PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Erick made landfall in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. ...
Thursday, June 19, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
A potent heat dome will send temperatures into the triple digits
Originally Published: 18 JUN 25 12:29 ET ...
Sports
UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations
The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to Progreso head boys soccer coach Damian Magallan. In addition to Magallan's punishment, both he and the school...
Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team
Nearly a year after making history, the Weslaco...
'Train with the Twins' dance camp in San Benito
Train with the twins. Professional dancers, Sarah and...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Misty May, the Basenji mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
'The Possable Dream Adult High School' da la oportunidad a adultos de terminar la preparatoria
En El Valle del Río Grande, una nueva escuela pública ofrece a los adultos la posibilidad de retomar sus estudios. The Possable Dream Adult High School...
Miles de mexicanos regresan a México mientras aumentan las redadas de ICE
Mientras continúan las intervenciones y operativos de ICE...
Estudiante del distrito escolar de PSJA pide restaurar club acuático de Tri City
Un estudiante de PSJA está presentando una petición...
