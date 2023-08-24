Home
News
DPS: Escaped Starr County juvenile detainee may be headed toward South Padre Island
A 16-year-old male who escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center intends to travel to South Padre Island, according to the Texas Department of Public...
Gladys Porter High School soccer team highlighted in new documentary
As a Rio Grande Valley native, photojournalist and...
UTRGV to revitalize Majestic Theater in downtown Brownsville
No performances or music can currently be heard...
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, August 24, 2023: Mainly sunny and dry, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, August 23, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, August 21, 2023: Scattered rain, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Gladys Porter High School soccer team highlighted in new documentary
As a Rio Grande Valley native, photojournalist and documentary filmmaker, Jose Sanchez said he wanted to show people another side to the Valley. “A lot...
WATCH LIVE: KRGV Sports' High School Football Preview Show
Valley high school football is here, and the...
Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
Pet of the Week: Kiwi the chihuahua mix
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
DPS informa que un fugitivo del Centro de Detención Juvenil del Condado de Starr planea viajar a South Padre Island
Un joven de 16 años que escapó del Centro de Detención Juvenil del Condado de Starr tiene la intención de viajar a South Padre Island, según...
UTRGV renovará un antiguo teatro de Brownsville
Un antiguo teatro en el centro de Brownsville...
Organizaciones locales de Álamo preparan un taller de preparación ante huracanes
La organización Arise Adelante realizará el viernes 25...
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
