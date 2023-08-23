Home
News
Police: South Texas ISD student in custody over social media threat
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story misidentified the school district as San Benito CISD. We apologize for the error. A 13-year-old student with...
5 On Your Side: Elsa homeowner receives help in fixing broken gas meter after suspected drunk driver crashes into it
An Elsa homeowner learned a permit to fix...
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican presidential candidates vying...
Additional Links
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, August 23, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, August 21, 2023: Scattered rain, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023: Hot & humid with temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
WATCH LIVE: KRGV Sports' High School Football Preview Show
Valley high school football is here, and the first game is scheduled for Thursday. KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio talks about the Valley High...
Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end...
Two-A-Day Tour: Roma Gladiators
ROMA, Texas -- The Roma Gladiators have the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Pump Patrol: Monday, August 21, 2023
Pump Patrol: August 18, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: Director de 'Blue Beetle' resalta la participación de George López en la película
Según los cineastas, 'Barbie' es la película más exitosa del 2023. Este miércoles 23 de agosto superará al actual ganador, 'The Super Mario Brothers Movie, que...
Organizaciones pro-inmigrantes rechazan la segunda fase de la operación Estrella Solitaria al sur de Texas
Diferentes organizaciones pro-inmigrantes se unieron para rechazar la...
Departamento de Agricultura ofrece préstamos para los agricultores afectados por las sequías
El Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos...
Additional Links
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days