US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans
NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite...
D.C. attorney general opens investigation into Republican governors’ relocating migrants to the capital
" D.C. attorney general opens investigation into...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday...
Weather
Oct. 14, 2022: Stray showers with temperatures in the low 90s
Oct. 13, 2022: Stray showers with temperatures in the mid-90s
Oct. 11, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the low 90s
Sports
Remembering Pan American Basketball Legend Luke Jackson
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is saddened to learn that Luke Jackson , the MVP...
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter...
Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are...
Community
Pet of the Week: Harlan
Student of the Week: Tea Anderson
A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams...
Pet of the Week: Diana
Hechos Valle
Cierran el puente internacional Gateway debido a una protesta
El Puente Internacional Gateway ha sido cerrado debido a una protesta, según el Consulado General de los Estados Unidos en Matamoros. Se ha instruido a...
Nuevos beneficios migratorios en marcha
El departamento de seguridad nacional ha confirmado que...
Nikolas Cruz condenado a vida en prisión por 17 cargos de asesinato
Un jurado dio el veredicto a Nikolas Cruz...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
