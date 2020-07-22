Home
Connecting colonias with resources during the pandemic
La Unión del Pueblo Entero, LUPE, on Tuesday distributed hygienic products to under-served populations struggling with the pandemic. Dozens showed up to receive their package at...
Organization conducting clinical trials for coronavirus looks for volunteers
Two clinical trials for COVID-19 are expected to...
Hidalgo County reports single day high record of 49 coronavirus-related deaths, 339 new cases
Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 49 more people...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
UIL Pushes Back Fall Sports in 6A, 5A; Small Schools To Start On Time
AUSTIN - The UIL made one of the most drastic changes to its fall calendar in history on Tuesday. The governing body for public interscholastic athletics...
RGV Waits For a UIL Schedule Change to Save Season
WESLACO - Rio Grande Valley coaches have been...
Andderson Rocha Signs NLI to Central Methodist University
LOS FRESNOS - Andderson Rocha signing his NLI...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Condado Hidalgo reporta 49 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, la cifra más alta en un día
El condado Hidalgo anunció el martes 49 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, la cifra más alta registrada en un solo día en el condado. ...
Condado Cameron reporta 15 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 307 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el martes 15 muertes...
Juez de condado Willacy emite orden para postergar enseñanza en persona en escuelas públicas
El juez del condado Willacy Aurelio Guerra emitió...
