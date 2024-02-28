Home
News
Over 130 migrants flown back to Colombia from Harlingen
More than 130 Colombians were sent back to their home country Wednesday morning from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen. Some of the migrants were...
Cameron County judge preparing to meet with Biden during presidential visit
Local leaders are preparing to meet President Joe...
DPS: Distracted driver crashes into flatbed trailer in Rio Grande City, killing passenger
A Rio Grande City man died Tuesday following...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 26, 2024: Very warm, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they've acquired H-E-B Park in Edinburg to serve as the new home for their upcoming Vaqueros football program....
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores - 2/27/2024
WESLACO, Texas -- Two valley teams remain after...
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Baseball (5-1) completes...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Reacciones de partidos políticos por visita presidencial en la frontera
Mañana el presidente Biden habrá terminado su primera visita al Valle del Río Grande después de reunirse con líderes locales y obtener información de agencias federales...
Remodelación de centro comunitario en San Benito
En San Benito avanzan los trabajos de remodelación...
Rescatan a inmigrantes en Laredo víctimas de tráfico
Dieciséis inmigrantes guatemaltecos fueron rescatados en una operación...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
