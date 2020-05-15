Home
Former IDEA Public School employee arrested under suspicion of sexual assault
On Thursday, the Weslaco Police Department arrested a man under the suspicion of sexual assault. According to a Weslaco Police Department news release, Pablo Reyna,...
New coronavirus testing sites to be available in Mercedes, Edinburg
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, on Friday announced...
Woman dies after ATV crashes into drainage ditch in Weslaco
A 26-year-old woman died Friday after losing control...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Five Santa Rosa Football Players Sign With Graceland
SANTA ROSA - If you live in Santa Rosa, you might be seeing more Graceland University t-shirts around town. Five Santa Rosa football players signed...
Southwestern Picks Up Commitment From Pace's Jaylun Garcia
BROWNSVILLE - Pace wide receiver Jaylun Garcia isn't...
UTRGV Women's Soccer Team Adds Two Valley Natives
EDINBURG - The UTRGV women's soccer team signed...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Connect
Somos Noticias
Parques de La feria permanecen cerrados
La mayoría de los municipios en todo Texas han seguido las órdenes del gobernador de reabrir las instalaciones de gobierno. Sin embargo, los residentes en...
Nuevos centros de prueba de coronavirus disponibles en Mission y Edinburg
El congresista Vicente Gonzalez anunció el viernes dos...
Exempleado de Escuela Pública IDEA arrestado bajo sospecha de agresión sexual a menor
El departamento de policía de Weslaco arrestó el...
