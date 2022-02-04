Home
Texas Game Wardens: 3 found illegally fishing in Gulf of Mexico, caught with 500 pounds of Red Snapper
Texas Game Wardens patrolling the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday found about 500 pounds of illegally caught Red Snapper. Game Wardens say they found a...
Nonprofit LUPE hosting forum for Hidalgo County judge candidates
Nonprofit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero is...
Fewer pelicans being hit on Highway 48 in Cameron County, but volunteers say problem still persists
Cold weather and strong winds have been an...
Weather
Feb. 3, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 40s
Make sure to download our free KRGV Weather app and follow our KRGV Weather team on Facebook for the latest weather updates . Tweets...
Feb. 2, 2022: Temperatures in the 80s today, cold front blowing in Thursday
Today is the last warm today for a...
Feb. 1, 2022: Dense fog advisory in the morning, temperatures in mid-70s by afternoon
Sports
UIL Realignment 2022 Creates New 5A Districts, Maintains Valley 6As
HARLINGEN - The Rio Grande Valley will have more opportunities in the football postseason for the next two years after the UIL placed Rio...
Coaches' Reactions to the UIL Realignment
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Valley sports were reclassified under...
Solis signs for UT
PHARR, Texas -- After a dominant high school...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
El condado de Cameron reporta 5 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 747 casos positivos
El condado de Cameron informó de cinco muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 747 casos positivos de COVID-19 el jueves. Las muertes reportadas elevan el...
Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza Estadunidenses: agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza baleados en el condado de Starr
Los agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza en el...
Agricultores sienten los efectos del frente frío
Con la llegada del frente frío también llegan...
