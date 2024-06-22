Home
Palmview designing drainage project for annexed areas
After heavy and constant rainfall from Tropical Storm Alberto, people who live on Tulipan Street in Palmview say standing pools of water are a normal occurrence....
US will gradually resume avocado inspections in conflictive Mexican state, ambassador says
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. government inspections of...
Attorneys say Biden administration's new safety standards for migrant children in custody not enough
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for migrant children...
Saturday, June 22, 2024: Chance of scattered thunderstorms continues
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, June 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tropical Storm Alberto dissipates over central Mexico after heavy rains killed 4
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto, the...
Shaine Casas makes U.S. Olympic team
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaine Casas looked at the scoreboard, took off his cap and slapped the water furiously as if he had just won the men's...
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club heading to Nationals in Las Vegas
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- As our Daniella Hernandez reports,...
McAllen native Shaine Casas heading to the 2024 Olympics
McAllen is sending one of their own to...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Orinoco crocodile
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
EE. UU. reanudará "gradualmente" inspecciones de aguacates y mangos en Michoacán
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Las inspecciones del gobierno estadounidense de aguacates y mangos en el estado mexicano de Michoacán se reanudarán "gradualmente", anunció el viernes...
Padre supera linfoma de Hodgkin en etapa 3 gracias a ensayo clínico
Georgie Garabet sabía que para ser un buen...
Detenido en Donna un sospechoso de asesinato en el área de Waco
Un hombre de 39 años de edad, detenido...
