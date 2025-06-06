Home
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
UTRGV reacts to in-state tuition ending for undocumented students
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has...
Undocumented Mexican national sentenced for smuggling nearly $3 million in narcotics in Pharr
An undocumented Mexican national was sentenced for his...
Weather
Friday, June 6, 2025: Stray morning shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 5, 2025: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, June 4, 2025: Hot, humid and breezy
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA Southwest’s Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
PSJA Southwest track and cross country star Yazmin Guerra is signing to run at UTSA. Guerra is a three-time state qualifier in cross country....
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department building
Edinburg CISD is honoring one of the most...
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
Johan Bonilla and Edson Montoya signed their letters...
Community
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Rex, the Blue Heeler
Noticias RGV
Centros de recuperación FEMA disponibles en el Valle
Los centros de recuperación de FEMA están disponibles en sus ubicaciones en el Valle para todos aquellos que resultaron afectados por las tormentas de marzo. ...
Policía de McAllen busca a un hombre acusado de exposición indecente
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen está buscando...
Evento de zumba en Mission para cuidar la salud
La Asociación Americana del Corazón invita a la...
