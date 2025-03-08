Home
News
Brownsville ISD seniors express concerns over graduation venue change
Brownsville Independent School District is planning to move this year's graduation ceremonies to the Brownsville Sports Park, limiting attendance. The students say the venue change...
CBP seize more than $6 million worth of cocaine at Pharr International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the...
Hidalgo ISD approves new interim superintendent
Hidalgo Independent School District now has a new...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, March 7, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, March 6, 2025: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Less humid, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Women's basketball prepares for their first Southland Conference Tournament
Edinburg, TX -- We're just a few days out from the Southland conference women's basketball tournament and the ladies are more than ready to take on...
Edcouch Elsa Lady Yellowjackets cruise by Donna to secure the number 2 spot
Donna, TX -- The Edcouch Elsa Lady Yellowjackets...
Harlingen South comes back in the second half against Porter in a District 32-5A thriller
Harlingen, TX-- The Harlingen South Hawks came back...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles, the Great Plains Rat Snake
Pet of the Week: A female Beagle
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Tensión comercial en aumento mientras México se prepara para abril
La polémica y los cambios por el aumento de aranceles a México y Canadá continua, y con la nueva pausa de otro mes, el gobierno mexicano...
Menor arrestado en conexión con amenaza en escuela intermedia de Weslaco
Un menor fue arrestado en relación con una...
EEUU negaría alivio por préstamos estudiantiles a empleados de ONG con actividades "impropias"
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente de Estados Unidos,...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days