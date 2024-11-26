Home
News
Valley residents with diabetes advised on managing disease during Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, those diagnosed with diabetes are reminded to eat in moderation. Brownsville resident Humberto Botti was told he has diabetes a few...
Weslaco police investigate dead body found at park
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a man...
Texas Land Commissioner visiting Starr County land offered to Trump Administration
Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham will be visiting...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024: A bit cooler, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Nov. 25, 2024: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Kade Hackerott's 18 points leads UTRGV to blowout win over St. Mary's
The UTRGV women's basketball team took down St. Mary's on Monday evening 73-42. The Vaqueros never looked back after building an early 36-10 lead, holding...
Five Star Plays 2024 - Area Round Playoffs
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during...
Area Round Playoffs - Los Fresnos
The Los Fresnos Falcons took on Buda Johnson...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Yoshi, the Leopard Gecko
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Martes 26 de Noviembre: Templado y agradable, temperaturas en los 73s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Recomiendan tener hábitos de vida saludables para reducir el riesgo de cáncer
En temas de salud, por primera vez en...
EN VIVO: La Comisionada de Tierras de Texas visita el terreno del condado de Starr ofrecido a la Administración Trump
La Comisionada de Tierras de Texas, Dawn Buckingham,...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days