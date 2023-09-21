Home
El Paso is on the ‘cusp of a third wave’ of migrant arrivals and local shelters are over capacity, nonprofit official says
Originally Published: 18 SEP 23 19:19 ET By Norma Galeana and Krecyte Villarreal, CNN (CNN) — El Paso is on the “cusp of a...
Passport fair set for Saturday in McAllen
The city of McAllen is planning to help...
City of Mission opens community tool shed
Getting tools in the city of Mission is...
Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 18, 2023: Scattered showers with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer Michael Irvin will be celebrity guest at McAllen Christmas Parade
One of the celebrity guests at this year's McAllen Holiday Parade will be Dallas Cowboy legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. Irvin said he...
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 4
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
ABC will air an additional 10 'Monday Night Football' games because of writers and actors strikes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC will be airing...
Community
Student of the Week: Kate Castorena
Ranking number one in her class, Kate Castorena wears many hats and seems to excel no matter which one is on, especially in swimming. "I've...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - Sept. 17, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican milksnake
Noticias RGV
Tiroteo mortal deja un fallecido en Brownsville
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville se encuentra atendiendo un tiroteo que dejó una persona muerta. La policía acudió a la esquina de las calles...
Jugador de la semana: Emiliano Fraga de PSJA ISD es el ganador de la semana 4 de futbol americano escolar
Emiliano Fraga, representante de Pharr-San Juan-Álamo ISD es...
Propuesta de SpaceX afectaría a residentes de Puerto Isabel
Una propuesta de SpaceX preocupa a los residentes...
