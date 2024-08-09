Home
News
Drivers react to opening of main lanes of U.S. 83 Relief Route in western Hidalgo County
A Mission driver says a $200 million project has completely changed his commute. Javier Molina drives to Rio Grande City for work every day. ...
US ambassador confirms Mexican drug lord Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada was brought to US against his will
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to...
Sentence overturned in border agent's killing that exposed 'Fast and Furious' sting
PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court on Friday...
Friday, Aug. 9, 2024: Triple digit temperatures in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Forecasters still predict highly active Atlantic hurricane season in mid-season update
MIAMI (AP) — Federal forecasters are still predicting...
Thursday, August 8, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV men's soccer team prepares for first exhibition game of 2024 season
The UTRGV men's soccer team is underway with preseason practices in preparation for the 2024 season. The first exhibition game for the team is coming...
Two-a-Day Tour: Rivera Raiders
It's been a challenging few years for the...
Two-a-Day Tour: Donna Redskins
The Donna Redskins are one of the many...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Bearded dragon
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Embajador de EEUU: "El Mayo" Zambada llegó a Texas "contra su voluntad". Lo entregó Guzmán López
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El embajador de Estados Unidos en México, Ken Salazar, informó el viernes que el histórico narcotraficante Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, actualmente...
'The Instigators' ya está streaming en Apple TV+
Una nueva película explora los inicios de un...
FDA aprueba spray nasal contra alergias como alternativa a inyecciones de EPI-PEN
Un nuevo spray nasal como alternativa a la...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
