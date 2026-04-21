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Heart of the Valley: Edinburg man is fighting to take his life back after diabetes complications
A 47-year-old Edinburg man is fighting to take his life back after a type 2 diabetes diagnosis led to kidney failure and the loss of his...
'A lot of anxiety:' Parents describe panic at Rivera Early College after false gun report
A 17-year-old student was taken into custody after...
Peak bee season underway in the Rio Grande Valley
The Rio Grande Valley is now in peak...
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Tuesday, April 21, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 20, 2026: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
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Sunday, April 19, 2026: Rain, breezy and cooler, temps in the 60s
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Brownsville Hanna softball advances to postseason after play-in win over Los Fresnos
Highlights from the Brownsville Hanna win over Los Fresnos in a play-in game for the final playoff spot in District 32-6A.
UTRGV hosts annual "V Awards" for student athletes
The UTRGV athletics department hosted their annual "V...
McAllen Memorial boys golf team prepares for state tournament
The boys golf state championship tournament takes place...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 20, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Friday, April 17, 2026
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