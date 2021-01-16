Home
Migrant caravan from Honduras making journey to the U.S.
The latest migrant caravan of people on their journey to the United States has left Honduras. Experts say the coronavirus pandemic, hurricanes Eta and Iota,...
Hidalgo County street light program bringing safety to rural communities
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres leads...
Diabetes can increase chance of serious COVID-19 complications, health experts say
Health experts say people living with diabetes are...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset
MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission Eagles after five seasons and three playoff appearances. Detmer was approved Monday as the new head coach of...
Koy Detmer Takes Coaching Position at Somerset High School
MISSION - Koy Detmer is headed to Somerset...
UTRGV Dominates St. Mary's in Thursday Win
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Solicitan alumbrado público para algunas zonas del condado Hidalgo
La Comisionada del Precinto 4 del Condado de Hidalgo, Ellie Torres, lidera el Programa de Alumbrado Público de Subdivisiones No Incorporadas del condado, que se enfoca...
Personas con condiciones médicas existentes tienen más riesgo de contraer el coronavirus
Las personas con diabetes corren mayor riesgo de...
Realizan homenaje a fallecidos por COVID-19 en el condado Hidalgo
Los rostros y nombres de las personas que...
