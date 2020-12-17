Home
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 187 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 187 new cases. A Bayview man in his 70's died as a result of the virus,...
More than a dozen healthcare workers vaccinated for COVID-19 at Mission Regional Medical Center
About 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived at Mission...
975 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrive at South Texas Health System
South Texas Health System in McAllen received 975...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 187 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el jueves una muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 187 casos nuevos. Un hombre de Bayview de unos 70 años murió...
México: detienen a exalcalde por asesinato de periodista
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - La Fiscalía General...
Sospechoso de mutilar a una mujer en el condado Bexar es arrestado en Brownsville
En Brownsville fue detenido un hombre acusado de...
