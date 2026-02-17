Home
Made in the 956: Rio Grande City native working behind the scenes on Broadway
A love for the arts took one Rio Grande Valley native all the way to the Big Apple. Devin Ramirez has been working behind the...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after King, has died at 84
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson,...
Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weather
Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Feb. 16, 2026: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV MBB clinches first ever Southland Conference tournament berth
The UTRGV men’s basketball team took down Lamar on Monday night 70-65. With the win, the Vaqueros officially clinched a spot in the Southland Conference...
Sharyland, Edinburg, and Weslaco claim bi-district championships in playoff openers
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS BI-DISTRICT ROUND ...
UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, loses season opener series to Kansas
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Baseball drops a heartbreaker...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Tomas the Tomato Frog
Search
