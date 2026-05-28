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Facing the Fury 2026: Post-storm dangers can be deadlier than the storm
More people die after a storm than during it, and most of those deaths are preventable. When a storm moves out, the risks don't end;...
Facing the Fury 2026: Hurricane Harvey survivor recalls rapid intensification in 2017
Many of the strongest hurricanes to hit the...
Facing the Fury 2026: Weslaco family reflects on riding out Hurricane Beulah nearly 60 years later
Channel 5 News Meteorologist Andrew Chung is taking...
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WATCH: Facing the Fury 2026 hurricane special
Hurricane Season 2026 is here, and being prepared is the key. Hurricanes bring winds, floods, and storm surges. We’ll tell you how you can keep you...
Thursday, May 28, 2026: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 27, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
A flood warning that was issued for Cameron...
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RGV Red Crowns are gearing up to take on Austin United FC this Saturday in Harlingen
The RGV Red Crowns are set to take on Austin United FC this Saturday in Harlingen. The Red Crowns won its home opener and earned...
McAllen High's Rex Flores signs to play golf at Blinn College
McAllen High senior golfer Rex Flores is signed...
Vanguard Beethoven's Erik Cantu to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
Senior shooting guard Erik Cantu made history on...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Bibiana the Pitbull mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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