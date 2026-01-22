Home
AEP Texas crews on standby in the Valley for upcoming cold front
AEP Texas crews are on standby and prepping their equipment for the incoming cold front. “We are ready to restore power as quickly as possible...
Alamo building $12 million public safety building
A four-acre property on Tower Road next to...
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, brother of Rep. Henry Cuellar, indicted on federal fraud charges
Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar appeared before a...
How Texans can prepare for this weekend’s winter weather
A major winter storm is expected to hit Texas , bringing freezing temperatures, sleet, rain, and snow, beginning Friday. The areas most at risk for...
Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026: Warm afternoon with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
An arctic storm is expected to blanket the state. Here’s what Texans can expect.
Texans are bracing for a harsh winter storm...
UTRGV Men's basketball prepares for roadtrip to Houston
The UTRGV men’s basketball team is set to hit the road as it begins a pivotal three-game road trip. The trip starts with a matchup against...
Playmaker: Gael Silva serves as ultimate triple threat for Lyford
Gael Silva is the ultimate triple threat at...
UTRGV swim meet in North Texas cancelled due to icy weather concerns
The UTRGV swimming and diving team announced that...
Pet of the Week: Mr. Whiskers
Mr. Whiskers is available for adoption at the Weslaco Animal Care Services. Call 956-447-3406.
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
