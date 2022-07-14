Home
NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying...
Pet of the Week: Palm Valley Animal Society experiencing overcrowding in shelters
Palm Valley Animal Society is experiencing overcrowding. ...
Inflation, high energy prices mean the Texas Legislature will have unprecedented funds to allocate next year
" Inflation, high energy prices mean the...
July 14, 2022: Thunderstorms in spots, temperatures in high 90s
July 13, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the triple digits
July 12, 2022: Temperatures to hit 102 degrees
San Juan 12U baseball headed to PWS South Zone championship
SAN JUAN, Texas -- The South Zone championship for the Pony world Series runs from July 20th-24th. San Juan 12U baseball is headed to Houston...
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running...
34th RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of...
Pet of the Week: Palm Valley Animal Society experiencing overcrowding in shelters
Palm Valley Animal Society is experiencing overcrowding. There are over 1,500 pets and more arrive daily. Palm Valley Animal Society is in need of...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - July 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Hechos Valle
Nuevo video muestra secuestro en Pharr
Se ha publicado un nuevo video del secuestro que ocurrió el martes por la mañana en Pharr. El video muestra a alguien caminando hacia la...
Arrestan al responsable de accidente mortal enfrenta cargos por asesinato
Un hombre mexicano enfrenta cargos adicionales, incluido un...
El centro de infusión COVID-19 del condado de Cameron ve un aumento en la demanda
Con la aparición de nuevas infecciones de COVID-19...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
