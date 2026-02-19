Home
Pet of the Week: Willow the kitten
Adoption fees are currently waived at the Weslaco animal shelter. Several pets at the shelter are available, such as Willow the tabby-calico kitten. Click...
McAllen police seeking man accused of sexually abusing two children
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Lawmaker says the US deported a sick baby, while authorities say the child was medically cleared
U.S. immigration authorities deported a 2-month-old baby with...
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026: Hot & breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signed with Southwestern University football on Wednesday evening. "It feels surreal,” Pineda said of his signing. “It's a major...
Playmaker: Isabella Canizalez helps lead Mission Veterans to first district title in 13 years
Isabella Canizalez is a multi-sport athlete at Mission...
McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record
The McAllen High boys basketball team has officially...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Willow the kitten
Adoption fees are currently waived at the Weslaco animal shelter. Several pets at the shelter are available, such as Willow the tabby-calico kitten. Click...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Search
