News
Pharr police chief releases statement regarding crash that killed 8-year-old boy
Police continue investigating a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy after they say he was hit by a truck over the weekend in Pharr. Caleb...
Progreso city council sets special election following mayor’s resignation
The city of Progreso will hold a special...
Four candidates vie for two seats on the Progreso school board
With an enrollment of over a thousand students,...
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 29, 2024: Stray storm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, April 28, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Weslaco Lady Panthers Roaring Start to UIL Softball Playoffs
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco softball dominated Mission outscoring them 28-0 between their two game sweep to open the UIL softball playoffs. It's Weslaco's fourth straight...
McAllen Memorial's Hinojosa signs for Texas Lutheran Track & Field
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's David Hinojosa is...
PSJA Southwest's Trevino signs for UH T&F
PHARR, Texas -- PSJA Southwest's Marcela Trevino signed...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Noticias RGV
Familia de Brownsville cuestiona arresto judicial
Después de que comparecieron en la corte para la lectura de sus cargos el señor Rolando Yáñez, de 43 años, y su hijo Rolando Yáñez Jr....
Red de escuelas IDEA baja investigación por gastos indebidos
La mayor red de escuelas de Texas ha...
Realizan entrenamiento contra tiradores activos en el condado Cameron
La agencia de policía del condado de Cameron...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
