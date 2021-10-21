Home
Hidalgo County: 3 out of 4 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 115 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human...
US salmonella outbreak tied to onions sickens more than 650
NEW YORK (AP) — A salmonella outbreak tied...
Pharr Police Department gets 4 new motorcycles
Expect to see more police on streets in...
Weather
Oct. 21, 2021: Humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Oct. 20, 2021: More humid, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 19, 2021: More humid, temperatures in upper 80s
Sports
Feature: PSJA North Backfield Looking Back to Youth Football Days
PSJA North's Backfield Jack Lugo and Isaac Gonzalez have been leading their team to a 6-1 season and are hoping to keep their promise they made...
McAllen ISD Celebrates 'Dig 4 a Cure'
MCALLEN, TEXAS - McAllen ISD celebrates its 15th...
First & Goal: Highlights from October 16, 2021
WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above...
Programming
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial High School. At just 18, her hard work and compassion for others is really paying off. While...
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve...
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this...
Hechos Valle
Una mujer alega que fue agredida sexualmente mientras estaba de compras en el centro de McAllen
Una mujer residente del Valle se encontraba de compras en una tienda en el centro de McAllen cuando sintió que alguien la toco inapropiadamente en sus...
Posible traslado de cruce en el puente internacional Los Indios
Las restricciones por la pandemia que causo el...
La policía de McAllen esta tras la búsqueda de personas de interés en una investigación de agresión agravada
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen está buscando...
