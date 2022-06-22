Home
RGV Pride event set for June 25 at South Padre Island
The Valley's biggest pride event is back to being an in-person event this year. The celebration has a new home and will take place at...
Congresswoman Mayra Flores sworn into office
The Valley's first congresswoman has been sworn into...
Osiel Ramos elected as Peñitas council member Place 1
Penitas has elected Osiel Ramos as city council...
Weather
June 22, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in mid-90s
First day of summer: Isolated thunderstorms with temperatures in the mid-90s
June 20, 2022: Stray showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Sports
RGV Basketball Coaching Legend Roy Garcia Dies at 80
SAN BENITO - Roy Garcia, the legendary high school basketball coach who won over 600 games at Mission High and 712 total for his career, died...
Raiders Qualify for 7 on 7 State Championship for First Time
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders are...
Romeo De La Garza Named Jaguars Head Coach
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Romeo De La Garza has...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 19
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Hechos Valle
Retrasos en reparaciones de aires acondicionados ante escasez de partes
La próxima vez que planee realizar mejoras a su sistema de aire acondicionado, podría experimentar retraso Esto es debido a una escasez de partes para...
Biden planea suspender temporalmente el impuesto a la gasolina
La gasolina sigue subiendo en estados unidos. ...
Empleado de Mercedes ISD arrestado por violación de una orden de protección
Un empleado del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Mercedes...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
